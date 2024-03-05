NSCN-K Insurgent Eliminated, Another Apprehended in Nagaland's Mon

A member of the insurgent outfit NSCN-K was killed and another militant was apprehended in Nagaland's Mon district, reports said.
As per sources, a fierce gunbattle broke out between the Assam Rifles and the militant group in Mon district in the intervening night of March 3 and 4.
The Assam Rifles reportedly initiated an operation regarding the movement of insurgents planning abductions and extortions in Sangsa village, reports said.
During the operation, one NSCN-K cadre was allegedly killed and another was apprehended by the security forces.
Meanwhile, Defence sources said, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs on movement of cadres for carrying out abduction and extortion in general area Sangsa village, in Mon district of Nagaland, Assam Rifles launched an operation, on the intervening night of 03-04 March 2024."
“On intercepting the cadres, the Assam Rifles troops were fired upon by the insurgents. The Assam Rifles troops retaliated. In the ensuing firefight, one insurgent has been killed while another insurgent has been apprehended.
Furthermore, one automatic rifle, one automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the apprehended cadre's possession, sources added.