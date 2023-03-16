The Most Famous Tourist Attractions In Nagaland

Kohima

Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, is famous for the War Cemetery, the State Museum, and the Hornbill Festival, which showcases the culture and traditions of the Naga tribes.

Dimapur

Dimapur is the commercial hub of Nagaland and has ancient ruins of the Kachari kingdom, the Rangapahar Reserve Forest, and the Intanki Wildlife Sanctuary.

Mokokchung

Mokokchung is known for its scenic beauty, the Ao tribe's culture, and the Chuchuyimlang village's annual Moatsu festival.

Mon

Mon district is home to the Konyak tribe, known for their tattooed faces, headhunting tradition, and the Longwa village, which straddles the India-Myanmar border.

Wokha

Wokha district is famous for the Doyang River, the largest artificial lake in Nagaland, and the Amur Falcon festival, which celebrates the bird's annual migration.

Khonoma Green Village

Khonoma Green Village is a community-based ecotourism initiative that showcases the Angami tribe's sustainable living practices and traditional architecture.

Benreu

Benreu village is known for its natural beauty, trekking trails, and the Benreu Butterfly Reserve, which has over 50 species of butterflies and moths.

Meluri

Meluri is a town in Phek district of Nagaland, known for its vibrant culture and traditional practices. It also offers a stunning view of the hills and valleys.

Tuensang

Tuensang is the largest district of Nagaland and known for its unique tribal culture, festivals, and handicrafts. The district is also home to the famous Changsangmonko and Chilise festivals.

Longleng

Longleng is a small town in Nagaland known for its scenic beauty, diverse flora and fauna, and rich cultural heritage. It is also home to the famous Phom Naga tribe.

Kiphire

Kiphire is a picturesque town in Nagaland located in the foothills of the Patkai range. It is known for its scenic beauty, biodiversity, and cultural heritage. It is also home to the famous Sangtam Naga tribe.

Zunheboto

Zunheboto is a town in Nagaland known for its rich cultural heritage and traditional practices. It is also famous for the popular Aoling festival celebrated by the Sumi Naga tribe. The town is surrounded by lush green forests and offers stunning views of the hills and valleys.

Phek

Phek is a popular tourist destination in Nagaland known for its scenic beauty, pristine natural surroundings, and unique local culture. The district is home to a number of indigenous tribes and offers a range of activities for visitors to explore, from trekking and camping to cultural tours and traditional handicrafts.

Dzukou Valley

Dzukou Valley is a breathtakingly beautiful destination in Nagaland that is famous for its rolling hills, stunning waterfalls, and spectacular vistas. Located on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, this picturesque valley is a popular destination for trekking, camping, and nature photography.

Touphema Village

Touphema Village is a traditional Naga village that offers visitors a glimpse into the region's rich cultural heritage. Visitors can experience the unique customs, traditions, and lifestyle of the local tribes, including traditional dress, food, and handicrafts. The village also offers a range of activities such as trekking, camping, and bird watching.

Naga Heritage Village

Naga Heritage Village is a popular tourist destination in Nagaland that showcases the state's diverse cultural heritage. The village features a number of traditional houses, each representing a different Naga tribe, and offers visitors a chance to experience the unique culture, customs, and traditions of the region.

Pfutsero

Pfutsero is a picturesque hill town located in the heart of Nagaland. The town is famous for its breathtaking natural beauty, including scenic valleys, lush green forests, and snow-capped mountains. Visitors can explore the town's unique local culture, enjoy trekking and camping, and experience the region's delicious local cuisine.

Japfu Peak

Japfu Peak is one of the highest peaks in Nagaland and offers visitors breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The peak is located in the Dzukou Valley and is a popular destination for trekking and camping. The region is also home to a variety of exotic flora and fauna, including rare orchids and colorful birds.

Kachari Ruins

Kachari Ruins, located in Dimapur district of Nagaland, are ancient remnants of the Kachari kingdom that date back to the 10th century. These ruins include structures such as stepped tanks, octagonal pillars, and a palace complex that provide a glimpse into the rich cultural and architectural heritage of Nagaland's past.

Chumukedima Village

Chumukedima Village is located in the Dimapur district of Nagaland, India. It is known for its historical significance as the first headquarters of the Naga Hills District during the British Raj. The village is also known for its vibrant culture and festivals, including the Sekrenyi festival celebrated by the Angami Naga tribe.