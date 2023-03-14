Nagaland is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including exotic species of orchids, rhododendrons, and rare animals like the hoolock gibbon and the Blyth's tragopan.

One of the most prominent natural attractions in Nagaland is the Dzukou Valley, a picturesque location famous for its rolling hills, lush greenery, and colorful flowers. Japfu Peak is another popular destination, known for its stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Nagaland is also home to several lakes and waterfalls, including the Shilloi Lake, Dzukou Valley Stream, and Naga Falls, which add to the state's natural charm.

Moreover, the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland, with its vibrant festivals and traditional practices, adds to the state's allure. The Hornbill Festival, held annually in Kohima, showcases the unique cultural identity of Nagaland and attracts visitors from all over the world. Overall, Nagaland's natural beauty, combined with its vibrant culture and traditions, make it a must-visit destination for any nature enthusiast. In this article, we will be focusing on the wildlife of Nagaland. Here are the 5 most famous national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Nagaland.