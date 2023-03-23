TRADITIONAL FOLK DANCES OF NAGALAND

Tuluni

The Sumi Naga tribe of Nagaland, a state in northeast India, celebrates Tuluni as a festival. The Tuluni dance, a traditional dance of the Sumi Naga tribe, is performed during the Tuluni festival. Typically, both men and women who are dressed traditionally perform the Tuluni dance. The dance is distinguished by its graceful and coordinated movements, and it is accompanied by traditional musical instruments like the log drum and bamboo flute.

The Tuluni dance marks the conclusion of the harvest season and the start of a new year. It's carried out to thank the gods for a bumper crop and ask for blessings for the upcoming year.