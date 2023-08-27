Former Nagaland CM Rejects Forest Conservation Amendment Act, Calls for NLA Resolution

The president of Naga People’s Front (NPF) and former Chief Minister of Nagaland, Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, has reaffirmed his party’s stand in rejecting the Forest Conservation Amendment Act 2023, saying that it was totally unacceptable to the Nagas.
He also called for the passing of a resolution by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) to oppose the amended Act.
Dr. Shürhozelie was speaking on the sidelines of the fresher’s meet cum cultural event organized by Tenyimi Students Union Dimapur (TSUD) at Bundrock Hall Patkai Christian College (PCC) on Saturday. He expressed concern that the Act would undermine the unique land ownership system of the state and argued that it was not suitable for the region.
He further said that the Act would likely cause significant problems within Nagaland and urged the Nagas to reject it outright.
The NPF chief also emphasized on land as a vital asset among Nagas and said that any infringement on their rights would not be tolerated. He said he was certain that Nagas would resist any attempt to undermine their land rights. “For the Nagas, this is a very dangerous law. But Nagas will never yield even in the long run. That much I know," he added.
Dr. Shürhozelie also spoke on the topic “Preserving & Enhancing Culture through Education” and highlighted the significance of culture and language in shaping society.
He lamented the irony of delivering his speech in English to a gathering of Tenyimi individuals and wondered why students were embracing foreign languages and neglecting their own native tongue, Tenyidie.
He informed the gathering that Ura Academy, of which he is the president, has applied for the inclusion of Tenyidie language under the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and hoped that the Government of India would take up the matter at the right time.
He also cautioned against the rapid adoption of Nagamese, which could potentially erode the rich linguistic diversity of Nagaland within a few decades. “We must caution our Naga brethren with the danger looming around so that they do not regret tomorrow,” he stated.