Former Nagaland Guv P.B Acharya Passes Away

Acharya was born in the Udupi district of Karnataka. He finished his secondary education at Christian High School in Udupi and attended Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi. After graduating, he worked in Mumbai and was involved with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and served as a member of Mumbai University's senate. He also obtained an LL.B degree from Mumbai University.

He was recognized for his role in planning the Gyanodaya Express college on wheels for the University of Delhi, which aimed to bring education to North East India.