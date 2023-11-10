Former Nagaland Guv P.B Acharya Passes Away

Former governor Nagaland, P.B Acharya, has passed away on Friday (November 10th).
Acharya became the Governor of Nagaland on July 14, 2014, following the acceptance of Tripura Governor Vakkom Purushothaman's resignation by President Pranab Mukherjee. His tenure as Governor concluded in July 2019.
Acharya has previously held the positions of governor in Tripura and Assam, and has also taken on the role of governor in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.
Acharya previously served in the BJP and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He became the second person from coastal Karnataka to be appointed as a Governor, following Margaret Alva. Additionally, he is the first person from the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community to hold this position.
He held the position of national secretary for the BJP during the time when Narendra Modi was serving as the party's national general secretary, from 1995 to 2001.
Acharya was born in the Udupi district of Karnataka. He finished his secondary education at Christian High School in Udupi and attended Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi. After graduating, he worked in Mumbai and was involved with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and served as a member of Mumbai University's senate. He also obtained an LL.B degree from Mumbai University.
He was recognized for his role in planning the Gyanodaya Express college on wheels for the University of Delhi, which aimed to bring education to North East India.