History Created in Nagaland! 2 Women MLAs Elected for First Time

Nagaland scripted history by electing two women MLAs for the first time ever on Thursday.

The two elected women candidates Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse hail from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in the state.

Hekhani Jakhalu, the NDPP candidate from the Dimapur III defeated Lok Janshakti Party’s Azheto Zhimomi of the (Ram Vilas) by a margin of 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India (ECI), said. Jakhalu secured 14,395 votes, bagging 45.16 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.

Speaking after her record win, Jakhalu said, "This is only the first step. We need to do many good things in the future.”

On the other hand, Salhoutuonuo Kruse won from the Western Angami seat.

This is the first instance of women candidates winning in Nagaland since the state attained statehood 60 years ago.

Nagaland chief minister and NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio won from the Northern Angami-II seat, defeating Congress leader Seyievilie Sachu. Rio secured 15,646 votes against his rival's paltry total of 1,078 votes.

Apart from this, Independent candidates Neisatuo Mero and Kevipodi Sophie won from Pfutsero and Southern Angami-I respectively.

The Republic Party of India (Athawale), which was leading in two seats - Noksen and Tuensang Sadar-II after the initial rounds of counting won both the constituencies.

The BJP, which had opened its account ahead of the elections after its candidate, Kazheto Kinimi, from the Akuluto seat won unopposed, followed up its earlier triumph by bagging the Tuensang Sadar-I seat as well.