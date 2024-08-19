Nagaland

Illegal Construction? Nagaland Builds Petrol Pump on Assam Land

This construction, completed in defiance of established rules and territorial integrity, has raised concerns over Nagaland's encroachment on Assam's land.
A controversy has erupted along the Assam-Nagaland border as a petrol pump reportedly constructed by Nagaland authorities has come up on Assam soil in Sarupathar.

Sources informed that the petrol pump was construction at Uriamghat region located within Assam's Golaghat district. This construction, completed in defiance of established rules and territorial integrity, has raised concerns over Nagaland's encroachment on Assam's land.

The issue first came to light in 2021 when Pratidin Time reported that construction had been initiated by Nagaland authorities in the disputed area. In response, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was ordered to intervene and halt the construction.

However, fast-forward three years, the petrol pump has now been fully constructed, causing a fresh wave of tensions.

The development has sparked outrage, as Nagaland has no legal right to carry out construction activities on land that falls under another state's jurisdiction.

