Former Nagaland Assembly Speaker Imtiwapang Aier Passes Away

The former Nagaland Assembly speaker Dr Imtiwapang Aier passed away on Saturday morning in Dimapur.
According to reports, Aier passed away following a brief illness and is survived by his parents, wife, four daughters and a son.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, United Democratic Alliance chairman TR Zeliang and several others paid their last tribute to the former speaker at his brother’s residence in Singma Angami where a prayer service was held.
Aier’s mortal remains were later taken to his residence in Kohima.
His final rites will be performed at his native village Sungratsu in Mokokchung district on Monday.
Meanwhile, a state funeral will be held at The Heritage in Kohima on Sunday at 1 pm.
It may be mentioned that Aier was also a sitting MLA from Impur assembly constituency when he died. He was first to the assembly in 2013 on a Congress ticket and then re-elected in 2018 and represented till his last breath. Along with this he served as Nagaland assembly speaker.
He also served as an adviser to geology and mining department.
Taking to Twitter, CM Rio tweeted, “Deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of Dr. Imtiwapang Aier, MLA and former Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”