Former Nagaland Assembly Speaker Imtiwapang Aier Passes Away

The former Nagaland Assembly speaker Dr Imtiwapang Aier passed away on Saturday morning in Dimapur.

According to reports, Aier passed away following a brief illness and is survived by his parents, wife, four daughters and a son.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, United Democratic Alliance chairman TR Zeliang and several others paid their last tribute to the former speaker at his brother’s residence in Singma Angami where a prayer service was held.

Aier’s mortal remains were later taken to his residence in Kohima.

His final rites will be performed at his native village Sungratsu in Mokokchung district on Monday.

Meanwhile, a state funeral will be held at The Heritage in Kohima on Sunday at 1 pm.