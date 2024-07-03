Indian Army Sepoy Sacrifices Life to Save Friend at Nsonji Lake in Nagaland

According to a statement by the PRO & Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh, Sepoy Shwensinlo was enjoying a picnic with friends when one of them encountered distress in the lake's perilous waters. Without hesitation, Sepoy Shwensinlo leaped into action, successfully rescuing his friend. However, during the heroic act, he became ensnared by weeds and mud on the lakebed, ultimately preventing his own escape.