Malaria Cases, Deaths In Nagaland Witnessing Downward Trend

Nagaland is witnessing a decline in cases of Malaria with only five positive cases reported in 2022 compared to a total of 8,479 cases in 2009, while malaria fatalities coming down from 35 to none during the same time period.

This was informed by the state programme officer of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Dr Neisakho Kere while delivering a presentation on the topic ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement’ on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Tuesday.

He said that between 2005 and 2022, the most number of Malaria positive cases were detected in 2009. From there, it declined to only five cases in 2022. Dimapur, Kohima, Peren and Phek were the only regions that reported positive cases as other districts did not report any case of Malaria, added Dr Kere.

Meanwhile, the number of malaria deaths during the same time period in Nagaland dropped from 75 in 2006 and 35 in 2009. However, following the death of a patient in 2016, the mortality rate due to malaria has come down to zero from 2017 to 2022.

Moreover, Malaria Pf cases in Nagaland peaked in 2009 at 2,839 cases but came down to just two cases in 2022, while Malaria Pv cases peaked at 5,596 in 2009 and has also dropped to just three in 2022, mentioned Dr Kere.

It may be noted that the parasite that causes malaria in humans are classified as ‘Pf’ or Plasmodium falciparum and ‘Pv’ or Plasmodium vivax. While Pf produces the most severe form of Malaria which can show cerebral malaria and is responsible for the majority of mortality cases around the world, Pv is a deadly condition but generally milder among the two. Both types of the disease are readily treated and totally curable if detected early.

Dr Kere also claimed that eight districts in Nagaland have no positive cases reported as India aims to reach zero malaria infections by 2030.

According to the principal director of the health and family welfare department, Dr Vibeituouno M. Sachu, the state’s National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control has been progressively advancing towards a malaria-free Nagaland. Dr Sachu said that this was a significant step towards their objective to eliminate malaria, however, much more work was left to be done in order to achieve a malaria-free state.

In addition, the commissioner and secretary, health and family welfare department, Y Kikheto Sema mentioned that while the state observes World Malaria Day, there was no need to raise awareness about the catastrophic effects of malaria on health, social and economic affairs.

However, Nagaland requires an information campaign and a sanitation effort which brings together all sectors in a bid to eliminate malaria by 2030, he added.

During the event, three outstanding Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) from Kohima district health clinics were also recognized for their efforts in collecting blood samples for malaria testing and raising awareness about the disease.