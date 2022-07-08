Assam Registers 67 Cases of JE, 86 Malaria Cases

A total of 67 people have been infected with Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam, as per the data shared by National Health Mission, Assam. 6 people have died so far from JE.

According to reports, Jorhat is the most affected district with 15 JE pnfected patients followed by Golaghat with 12 cases, and Nagaon registered 9 cases of JE.

According to sources of NHM, the state reported 86 cases of Malaria and Kokrajhar is the most affected. 14 cases of Malaria have been reported from Kokrajhar followed by Udalguri 12, Karimganj 7 and Kamrup Metro with 6 cases.

The state is bracing for JE and Malaria cases after the flood water recedes. July is the peak time for the cases and the cases are already on the rise in the state.

Assam witnessed devastating floods last month with rain-related incidents claiming at least 179 deaths so far this year.

With the floodwaters now receding and the relief camp inmates returning to their houses, consumption of contaminated water and subsequent health issues have been reported from some areas in the flood-affected regions.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation in the state and taking preventive measures to combat diseases.