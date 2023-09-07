Nagaland Gets First-Ever Medical College In State

Nagaland has got its first ever medical college - the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR). The college is officially open now, welcoming its first batch of inaugural class consisting of 100 MBBS students
While 85 of the students inducted in the organisation are from Nagaland, the remaining 15 come from various parts of the country.
Speaking at the induction programme, Chief Secretary J Alam emphasised that the event marked the beginning of a new academic session and, more importantly, the realisation of a long-cherished dream for the state - a medical college. The induction programme took place at the NIMSR academic block in Phriebagie, Kohima.
He also urged the 45 faculty members to contribute to the establishment of an exceptional school. He also encouraged the students to work hard by emphasizing their future role in reducing healthcare disparities and influencing countless lives, in keeping with the government's commitment to universal access to healthcare.