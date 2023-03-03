10 Most Famous Temples in Nagaland

Shiv Temple

The renowned Shiva temple located in the village of Singrijan within Dimapur, Nagaland, is a popular destination for devotees, despite the state's strong Christian presence. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple draws numerous visitors every day, with crowds swelling during the festive occasion of Maha Shivratri. At the heart of the temple lies a Svayambhu Lingam, a naturally formed Shiva Lingam.

Local legends suggest that the temple's construction in 1961 was inspired by a mysterious stone found in the Rangapahar Reserve Forest. As the tale goes, a villager and his wife went to the forest to work and sharpened their tools on the strange stone. To their amazement, liquid began to ooze from the stone, prompting them to flee in fear. The story spread, leading to the eventual establishment of the Shiva temple in the same location.

Despite the dominance of Christianity in Nagaland, the popularity of the Shiva temple at Dimapur endures, standing as a testament to the enduring significance of Hindu traditions and the resilience of cultural diversity.