10 Most Famous Temples in Nagaland

Nagaland, a state in northeastern India, is renowned for its diverse tribal communities and rich cultural heritage, which includes numerous temples that are integral to the state's religious and cultural landscape. The land is home to some 16 different kinds of tribes with distinct and fascinating cultures. More than 80% of the population lives in small, isolated villages and practices their own rituals and traditions which have been existing for centuries. In this article, we will be looking at the list of most famous temples in Nagaland.
The renowned Shiva temple located in the village of Singrijan within Dimapur, Nagaland, is a popular destination for devotees, despite the state's strong Christian presence. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple draws numerous visitors every day, with crowds swelling during the festive occasion of Maha Shivratri. At the heart of the temple lies a Svayambhu Lingam, a naturally formed Shiva Lingam.
Local legends suggest that the temple's construction in 1961 was inspired by a mysterious stone found in the Rangapahar Reserve Forest. As the tale goes, a villager and his wife went to the forest to work and sharpened their tools on the strange stone. To their amazement, liquid began to ooze from the stone, prompting them to flee in fear. The story spread, leading to the eventual establishment of the Shiva temple in the same location.
Despite the dominance of Christianity in Nagaland, the popularity of the Shiva temple at Dimapur endures, standing as a testament to the enduring significance of Hindu traditions and the resilience of cultural diversity.
Situated in Dimapur, Nagaland, Dimapur Jain Temple is the famous temple dedicated to Lord Mahavira. The temple was built by the 8 Sethi families who were the first non-Naga settlers in Nagaland. The temple was built in 1947 and managed and looked after by SD Jain Samaj Dimapur. According to the legends, in 1920, 8 Sethi families, who were the first non-Naga settlers in Nagaland established the first Jain temple in Nagaland. Later, due to the Japanese invasion in 1944 during World War II, these families moved to Dimapur. They built a Jain temple in Dimapur in 1947.
The temple is architecturally very well built and has an impressive structure along with some intricate glasswork. The back portion of the temple was built later in 1989. The statues of Lord Adinath, Lord Bahubali, and Lord Bharat Swami stand tall in the back portion of the temple. The Panch Kalyanak of the temple idols was conducted in 1989 by Shri Suparshmati Mataji. The first level of the temple houses the Chaubisi which involves the idols of all the twenty-four Tirthankaras of the Jain religion and the Samavsaran.
In the town of Dimapur in Nagaland, India, stands the revered Dimapur Kalibari, a Hindu temple devoted to the worship of the Goddess Kali. Constructed in 1956, the temple has become an important cultural landmark in the region, known for its well-maintained premises and its celebration of major Hindu festivals, including Durga Puja.
To commemorate the temple's 50th anniversary in 2006, community services such as an ambulance service and library were launched, underscoring the temple's significance in the local community. Built through the generous contributions of local philanthropists J.C. Das, M.M. Mazumder, and other devout followers, Dimapur Kalibari is one of the most famous Hindu temples in North-East India, serving as a revered place of worship for devotees in the region.
