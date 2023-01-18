Stand By Decision To Protect Naga History, Principle: NSCN-IM

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) on Wednesday said that they stand by the Naga National decision of May 31 2022 “to uphold and protect Naga unique history and Naga national principle at any cost”, and therefore, uphold the sanctity of the Framework Agreement that was signed on the foundation of respect for and recognition of the sovereignty of the two entities –Nagalim and India.

In a statement issued today, the NSCN-IM said an honourable and acceptable political solution between India and the Nagas has been mutually agreed to be based on the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 wherein the sovereignty of the Nagas is acknowledged in conjunction with the Naga National flag and the Constitution.

“The Nagas do not acknowledge any agreements signed under the Indian constitution,” it added.

It also reaffirmed the resolution of the Collective Leadership and the NSCN members of July 23, 2019 to, “(shall) uphold the 3rd August, 2015 Framework Agreement and strive to conclude the on-going Indo-Naga Negotiation honourably. The Nagas shall unwaveringly stand on the declared Naga national decision come what may”.