Nagaland: 2 Arrested Over Death Of Kohima DC's Aide In Road Rage

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a man in Nagaland's Kohima in what appears to be a road rage incident, police reported on Monday. The victim, Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou, who served as the political assistant to the deputy commissioner of Kohima district, was attacked on Saturday.
Miasalhou, who was in his late 50s, collapsed as a result of the assault and was taken to a private hospital where he passed away early Sunday morning.
The suspects, identified as Neizosetuo Kire (24) and Khrietsonyü Whuorie (25), were apprehended on Sunday. A case has been registered at the North police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 352 (assault or use of criminal force), and 302 (murder).
In response to the incident, the Western Angami Youth Organisation (WAYO) organized a protest rally in the state capital, demanding that the accused should not be granted bail under any circumstances. WAYO also stated that anyone attempting to bail out the suspects would be held accountable for any potential repercussions.
The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from various civil society organizations, youth bodies, and village councils, who have collectively denounced the act of violence.