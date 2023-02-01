Nagaland: 2 MLAs Resign Ahead of Assembly Polls

Two sitting legislators in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA)— T Yangseo Sangtam and Thongwang Konyak, have tendered their resignations ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 27.

Sangtam, an Independent MLA from 60 Pungro-Kiphire assembly constituency was the Deputy Speaker of the NLA while Konyak was elected on the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party ticket from 46 Mon town assembly constituency.

In a notification issued through the state DIPR on Tuesday, the NLA secretariat informed that the NLA Speaker has accepted their resignations from the membership of the 13th NLA with effect from the forenoon of January 30, 2023 and declared their seats as vacant.