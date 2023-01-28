Nagaland: 31 Assam Rifles Jawans Held Captive By Rebels

As many as 13 Assam Rifles jawans have been captured by Naga rebels, several reports claimed on Saturday.

According to the reports, the jawans were captured in Nagaland’s Jalukie by rebel outfits. The jawans have been accused of unauthorized entry into the area.

It may be noted that Jalukie is under the illicit command of Naga rebels under armistice.

Earlier on January 18, in a joint operation with the Customs department, Assam Rifles recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.57 crore from Mizoram's Tlangsam village, an official statement said.

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the customs department Champhai based on specific information. The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Tlangsam village and on Zokhawthar Melbuk Road, Champhai district.

As per the official statement, the seizures were made in two separate operations along the indo-Myanmar Border on January 17.