Nagaland Assembly Passes Decision For Exemption Of Proposed UCC

The Nagaland Assembly has taken a unanimous stand against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), adopting a resolution on Tuesday that strongly urges the state's complete exemption from its purview. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio presented the government's resolution during the monsoon session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.
According to media reports, the resolution firmly states the Nagaland government and its people's concerns regarding the potential ramifications of the UCC. They believe that the UCC could jeopardize their customary laws, social practices, and religious traditions, exposing them to encroachment if implemented.
The UCC aims to establish a single law governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, custody, guardianship, adoption, maintenance, succession, and inheritance.
However, the Nagaland government and Naga community argue that these personal matters are deeply intertwined with their cultural and traditional values, which could be compromised by the imposition of a uniform code.