Nagaland Became Place of Peace, Prosperity under CM Rio: JP Nadda

JP Nadda arrived in Nagaland ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 26.
Pratidin Bureau

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Tuesday that Nagaland has become a place of peace, prosperity and development under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

While addressing a crowd in Kohima, JP Nadda said, “5 yrs back, previous govts were known for bandhs, blockades, insurgency, abduction & targetted killing...But under dynamic leadership of Neiphiu Rio, we were able to have a stable govt&now can say it's a place of peace, prosperity & development.”

He further said, “Election and voting is not meant to be decided on very flimsy grounds. It needs very serious deliberation to come to a conclusion that who should take up the reins of power.”

Earlier today, JP Nadda arrived in Nagaland ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 26.

