Nagaland Became Place of Peace, Prosperity under CM Rio: JP Nadda

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Tuesday that Nagaland has become a place of peace, prosperity and development under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

While addressing a crowd in Kohima, JP Nadda said, “5 yrs back, previous govts were known for bandhs, blockades, insurgency, abduction & targetted killing...But under dynamic leadership of Neiphiu Rio, we were able to have a stable govt&now can say it's a place of peace, prosperity & development.”

He further said, “Election and voting is not meant to be decided on very flimsy grounds. It needs very serious deliberation to come to a conclusion that who should take up the reins of power.”

Earlier today, JP Nadda arrived in Nagaland ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 26.