Nagaland Becomes North-East Pioneer in Adopting ULIP

Nagaland has become the first state in India’s North East to integrate the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), a key digital initiative under the PM GatiShakti scheme, aimed at streamlining logistics and improving ease of doing business.

The announcement was made by P. Tokugha Sema, Director of Industries & Commerce, during a state-level workshop organized by the Directorate of Industries & Commerce in collaboration with National Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL) at the Directorate office in Kohima.

Sema expressed gratitude to NLDSL for facilitating the workshop and highlighted ULIP’s potential to enhance infrastructure utilization, inter-departmental coordination, and data-driven governance. He noted that the platform would reduce supply chain inefficiencies and particularly benefit the transport of perishable goods, disaster response, and the growth of Nagaland’s manufacturing sector.

In his inaugural address, Secretary of Industries & Commerce Kumar Ramnikant emphasized the importance of digital transformation and collaborative governance. He said ULIP, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would address logistical challenges faced by local producers and manufacturers. Ramnikant added that ULIP and other IT/AI tools would expand market access for Naga organic farm products, handloom, and handicrafts, enabling direct connections between farmers and consumers.

Highlighting strategic opportunities under the Act East Policy and the East Asia Highway, Ramnikant said ULIP could open international market access, particularly with neighboring countries like Myanmar. He also urged startups to lead innovation, emphasizing that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2027 would remain incomplete without a Viksit Nagaland.

Arvind Devaraj, Chief Operating Officer of NLDSL, explained that ULIP, implemented by NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd.—a joint venture between NICDIT and Japan’s NEC Corporation—integrates data from multiple ministries to improve transparency, remove bottlenecks, and empower stakeholders across India’s logistics sector.

The technical session included presentations by Devaraj and NLDSL Program Managers Vaibhav Singh and Ashutosh Shekhar. The event concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NLDSL and the Government of Nagaland. Er. Asenla Walling, Executive Engineer of Industries & Commerce, delivered the vote of thanks.

The workshop was attended by officials from multiple departments, startups, entrepreneurs, and other dignitaries, marking a significant step toward modernizing Nagaland’s logistics infrastructure and integrating it with national digital initiatives.