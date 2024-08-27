Nagaland BJP Confident in Resolving Frontier Nagaland Territory Demand
Nagaland State BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi expressed strong confidence today that the demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), raised by the Eastern Naga People’s Organisation (ENPO), will soon be addressed. He emphasized that the ENPO’s demands are both genuine and legitimate, with the BJP fully supporting the organization’s cause.
Speaking at a press conference, Yepthomi stressed that only the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has the capability to resolve the issue. He reiterated the party’s commitment to finding a solution, describing the ENPO’s demands as deeply rooted and deserving of a prompt resolution. Yepthomi expressed optimism that a resolution is not far off and affirmed that no other political party could handle the matter as effectively as the BJP.
In addition to addressing the ENPO issue, Yepthomi announced the launch of the BJP's Sadasyata Abhiyan membership drive for 2024, starting in Nagaland on September 2, despite the national launch date being set for September 1. The drive aims to strengthen grassroots engagement and encourage meaningful participation in the party.
He assured that the membership process would be transparent and authentic, focusing on genuine involvement rather than just boosting numbers. The campaign will also serve to highlight the various initiatives and schemes introduced by the BJP-led NDA government.