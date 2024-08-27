Nagaland BJP Confident in Resolving Frontier Nagaland Territory Demand

Speaking at a press conference, Yepthomi stressed that only the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has the capability to resolve the issue. He reiterated the party’s commitment to finding a solution, describing the ENPO’s demands as deeply rooted and deserving of a prompt resolution. Yepthomi expressed optimism that a resolution is not far off and affirmed that no other political party could handle the matter as effectively as the BJP.