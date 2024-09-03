Nagaland BJP Launches Statewide Membership Drive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland launched a statewide membership drive at nearly 140 locations on Tuesday. The initiative, which aims to enhance the party's presence and engagement, was inaugurated in Dimapur by Minister for PHED Jacob Zhimomi and MLA and Advisor Tovihoto Ayemi, alongside state BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi.
Jacob Zhimomi highlighted that the mega membership drive was initially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi the previous day. Under the leadership of Benjamin Yepthomi, the drive will cover all 60 Assembly constituencies in Nagaland. Zhimomi expressed optimism for a successful campaign and emphasized the party's commitment to advancing the state's development to align with other states.
MLA and Advisor Tovihoto Ayemi detailed that the membership drive will focus on both new registrations and renewals. It will be conducted in two phases: from September 1 to 25 and from October 1 to 15, covering all districts and constituencies in Nagaland. In Dimapur, the drive will be held at least in 10 localities, with options for registration available through apps or manual forms.
State BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi announced that the membership drive will span all mandals in approximately 140 locations across Nagaland. He urged party members, supporters, and the general public to join the BJP and contribute to shaping India’s future. Membership validity will extend for six years, from 2024 to 2030.