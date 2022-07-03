Five Killed, 3 Injured In Nagaland Hit-and-Run Accident

At least five persons were killed and three others were injured in a hit-and-run accident case that occurred in the Kukidolong area near Jharnapani in Nagaland on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident happened when an oncoming Tata truck side hit a Kohima-bound regional taxi killing three persons on the spot and injuring five others in the area.

Two of the injured, both males, succumbed to their injuries while on their way to a hospital in Dimapur.

Three others injured, including the driver of the van, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) and Dimapur police PRO informed that the truck driver, who fled the scene, was intercepted by a police escort team of Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton at New Chumoukedima area after a hot chase.

The driver and the truck have been taken into custody, he informed, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.