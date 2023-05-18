Nagaland: Kohima DC Bars Non-Naga Children from Attaining ST Status

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima has directed Area Administrative Officers (AAO) not to issue Scheduled Tribe/Backward Tribe/Indigenous Inhabitant Tribe certificates to children of non-Naga fathers as well as non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents etc.
An Order issued by the DC stated that non-Naga children adopted by Naga parents will also be denied the said certificates. The concerned AAOs under the district have been asked to maintain strict compliance while verifying the authenticity of the applicants before forwarding to the issuing authority.
The AAOs have also been directed to issue similar instructions to all the Village Councils and GBs within their respective jurisdiction for strict adherence of the Government order.