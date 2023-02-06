Turkey Earthquake: Over 600 Killed So Far, India to Dispatch Medical Teams

The deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey early on Monday morning has claimed over 600 lives so far.

Hundreds of buildings have been toppled killing at least 641 people and many more are still believed to be trapped in the debris.

Meanwhile, the Indian Government has announced that relief materials, medical teams with trained doctors and paramedics will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Turkey and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul.

Search and rescue teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) comprising of 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment will also be sent to the earthquake-hit country.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) chaired by Dr PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul," the PMO said.