Nagaland: Power Engineers Speaks against Harassment to its Member

The Association of Power Engineers Nagaland (APEN) has strongly denounced the alleged harassment of one of its members, Er. Thanyalo Kath, sub-divisional officer (electrical) of Mon.

According to reports, the officer was harassed by some miscreants who claimed to be from the NSCN (U) group on March 23 in Mon town.

In a press release, APEN President Er. Kasho Chishi and General Secretary Er. N. Myingthungo Ngullie expressed their outrage at the incident. He stated that the intimidation and death threats made to a government officer delivering essential services to the public were "totally uncalled for".

APEN members work tirelessly to serve the people of the state, and such inhuman and outrageous acts against their colleagues are unacceptable, the association added.

The organisation has requested to law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to identify the culprits and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.