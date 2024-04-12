NDPP leader, Former BJP Member Join Congress Ahead of LS Polls In Nagaland

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader James Kuotsu and former BJP leader Kidongam Panmei have officially joined the Congress party.
The formal induction took place in the presence of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president S Supongmeren Jamir. In their statement, the leaders cited their decision to join the Congress as a move to bolster Rahul Gandhi's nationwide initiative aimed at upholding secular and democratic values, which they believe are currently under threat from the BJP-led government.
The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee extended a warm welcome to the new members, expressing hope for their contribution to the party's progressive and inclusive agenda.
The development comes just ahead of the polling for Nagaland's lone parliamentary constituency scheduled for April 19, with the vote count set for June 4.
Notably, the NDPP clinched victory in the state's 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) emerged triumphant in 2014.