Nagaland: ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared in Kohima on March 7

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Nagaland government, ‘no drone zone’ has been declared in the capital Kohima on March 7.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.
Flying of any remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), etc. will be restricted on the day. Violation of the directive will amount to suspension or cancellation of the UIN/UAOP of the RPA issued by the directorate general of civil aviation and will be prosecuted under relevant section of laws, PRO, Kohima police, a statement said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Kohima police have issued a traffic advisory for the day. The police appealed for cooperation from all citizens during the enforcement of this traffic regulation.
The newly elected NDPP MLAs met in Kohima and elected Neiphiu Rio as the leader of the legislature party. Rio, who is the longest-serving chief minister of the state, is all set to retain his office for the fifth consecutive term.
Neiphiu Rio tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Nagaland to Governor La Ganesan and staked claim to form the new government in the state on Saturday.
It may be mentioned that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the swearing ceremonies for chief ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura on March 7 and 8 respectively.
In this regard, the Additional District Magistrate, Kamrup Metro has banned drones and flying activities in Guwahati on March 7 and 8 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.
According to some party insiders from the BJP, the prime minister will be travelling to Nagaland from Delhi in the morning hours on March 7 and will attend the swearing ceremony of the NDPP-led NDA government under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio, after which he will fly to Shillong to attend the NPP-led NDA government’s ceremony under Conrad K Sangma. From Shillong the prime minister is likely to land in the city of Guwahati and will heads towards Tripura on March 8.
Sources also stated that senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will likely accompany the prime minister in the oath-taking ceremonies in the northeastern states.
In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with the help from ally NDPP in Nagaland and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.