Nagaland: ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared in Kohima on March 7

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Nagaland government, ‘no drone zone’ has been declared in the capital Kohima on March 7.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.

Flying of any remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), etc. will be restricted on the day. Violation of the directive will amount to suspension or cancellation of the UIN/UAOP of the RPA issued by the directorate general of civil aviation and will be prosecuted under relevant section of laws, PRO, Kohima police, a statement said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kohima police have issued a traffic advisory for the day. The police appealed for cooperation from all citizens during the enforcement of this traffic regulation.

The newly elected NDPP MLAs met in Kohima and elected Neiphiu Rio as the leader of the legislature party. Rio, who is the longest-serving chief minister of the state, is all set to retain his office for the fifth consecutive term.

Neiphiu Rio tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Nagaland to Governor La Ganesan and staked claim to form the new government in the state on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the swearing ceremonies for chief ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura on March 7 and 8 respectively.