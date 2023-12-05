Northeast Railway and Nagaland CM Join Forces To Advance State's Railway Infrastructure

NF Railway's ambition extends beyond the current projects, aiming to redefine railway infrastructure in the region. Alongside the Kohima connectivity project, scheduled for commissioning in 2026, NF Railway envisions providing direct rail connectivity between Kohima and Imphal, the capital cities of Nagaland and Manipur, respectively.

Sabyasachi De highlighted that the General Manager updated the Nagaland CM on the status of the Reconnaissance Engineering cum Traffic survey for the Zubza-Imphal new line, which has been completed. The railway is now poised to initiate the Final Location Survey, with the necessary contracts already in place.