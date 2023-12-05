Northeast Railway and Nagaland CM Join Forces To Advance State's Railway Infrastructure

General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava of Northeast Railway engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday, delving into the intricacies of railway projects within the state.
The meeting served as a platform to delineate concerns and facilitate the seamless execution of various railway initiatives.
Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, conveyed that during the interaction, the General Manager provided assurance to the Chief Minister regarding the achievement of railway connectivity in the ongoing Dhansiri-Zubza new line project up to Molvom and Pherima by September 2024.
Additionally, the commitment was made to establish a Goods Yard at Molvom, aligning with the requests of state authorities. The General Manager further pledged that NF Railway would develop rail infrastructure in accordance with the state's requirements.
Noteworthy is the acceptance by the Nagaland CM of NF Railway's proposal to establish a high-level committee within the state, tasked with resolving issues pertaining to railways. This committee is slated to convene quarterly to address concerns and streamline operations.
NF Railway's ambition extends beyond the current projects, aiming to redefine railway infrastructure in the region. Alongside the Kohima connectivity project, scheduled for commissioning in 2026, NF Railway envisions providing direct rail connectivity between Kohima and Imphal, the capital cities of Nagaland and Manipur, respectively.
Sabyasachi De highlighted that the General Manager updated the Nagaland CM on the status of the Reconnaissance Engineering cum Traffic survey for the Zubza-Imphal new line, which has been completed. The railway is now poised to initiate the Final Location Survey, with the necessary contracts already in place.
It's noteworthy that NF Railway, in 2022, inaugurated the Shokhuvi Railway station in Nagaland, marking the second railway station in the state after Dimapur, which had been inaugurated after a hiatus of more than 100 years. In its commitment to transforming the northeastern states, NF Railway, on behalf of Indian Railways, actively contributes by executing various new railway line connectivity projects.
These projects, prioritized as top initiatives, include the construction of new railway lines connecting all state capitals in the northeastern region with the rest of the nation.