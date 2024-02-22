Top NSCN (IM) Leader Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreants In Nagaland

In a sensational development, the deputy leader of National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muviah (NSCN-IM) Khampei Konyak was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants at his residence in Nagaland’s, Mon district on Wednesday.
As per sources, the incident happened yesterday night at Namsa under Tizit police station when a group of six unidentified individuals stormed into his residence and shot him before fleeing the region. Following the incident, the NSCN (IM) leader was taken to the hospital, however, succumbed to his injuries on the way.
It may be mentioned that Khampei was a former central executive member of Konyak region, later switching allegiance to NSCN (IM).
The Tizit police have initiated a probe into the incident. No arrests have been made at the time of filing this report.