Seizures Worth Rs 30.71 Cr Made in Nagaland Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Nagaland Enforcement Agencies have made seizures worth Rs 30.71 crores in the ongoing drive ahead of the state assembly polls in the state, the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland informed on Tuesday.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed in a statement that the Nagaland Enforcement Agencies is conducting routine seizures in every district of the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

As per the statement, the total seizure as on February 6, 2023 is approximately Rs 30.71 crores.

The total seizures include cash, IMFL, drugs and narcotics, other contraband, freebies and other items.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

(with inputs from ANI)