State Emblem and Symbols of Nagaland

State Animal of Nagaland: Mithun (Gayal)

The Drung ox, commonly referred to as the gayal (Bos frontalis), is a massive domesticated bovine species. Despite its enormity, the gayal is a bit shorter at the withers than its counterparts, and its limbs are relatively shorter as well. Bulls are known to have a wider dewlap on their throat, and their back ridge is not as developed as other bovine species. The gayal boasts a compact, well-proportioned head with a perfectly flat forehead and straight line linking the horn bases. Its horns are not as curved and flattened as those of the gaur, but stretch almost straight out from the sides of the head, with a slight curl upwards at the tips, positioned further apart compared to the gaur. Female gayals are substantially smaller than their male counterparts, and their throat dewlap is negligible. Both sexes feature blackish-brown skin on their heads and bodies, with white or yellowish skin on their lower limbs. The horns retain a consistent blackish hue from base to tip.