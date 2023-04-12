Nagaland is a state located in the northeastern part of India, bordering Myanmar. It is home to several indigenous Naga tribes, and its history dates back to prehistoric times. The Nagas were once fierce warriors and headhunters, and their history is marked by tribal conflicts, as well as struggles against British colonial rule. After India gained independence, Nagaland became a part of the Union of India in 1963, and the Nagas' aspirations for self-determination led to decades of armed struggle, which finally ended with a ceasefire agreement in 1997. Today, Nagaland is a vibrant state known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty. Here’s the list of Top Historical Places in Nagaland to check out in 2023.