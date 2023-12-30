Three Naga Groups Decide on Joint Political Venture in 2024

In a significant development, three Naga groups, NSCN/GPRN (Akato), NSCN/GPRN (Khango) and NNC (Z. Royim) held a threadbare meeting on Saturday. They reportedly decided to have a joint political venture in 2024.
A joint statement signed by three outfits stated that they will also have a joint military exercise to thwart any external threat.
Talking to media persons after the meeting, President of NSCN/GPRN (Akato), Akato Chophy said that the three groups met earlier today and decided to venture together in 2024, help each other and also join the political talks together.
Stressing on joining the political talks together with the Government of India, Chophy said they would also be together in any other ventures. “If like-minded groups come, we will welcome them,” he added.
Chophy disclosed that his group had already signed an MoU with NSCN (Khango) earlier and today, the three groups met and decided to work together in the coming year.
When asked whether they would have political talks with the Government of India, Akato Chophy said they would start political talks with New Delhi and accordingly they would take further steps. However, he said that they have not informed the GoI till now.
He also said that the three groups would be meeting again to discuss on this issue.
Replying to a query whether they would go along with NNPGs, Chophy said NNPGs are different and they are different and will hold talks separately. He said NNPGs is a group consisting of only seven groups as they have not included everyone.
“We will also take up the agenda of the Nagas with the Government of India,” he stressed.
He further said that they have not given any nomenclature for the three groups and would just be working together.
On the nature of the political venture, he explained that they have each other’s backing and would talk with the Centre together.
He was also optimistic about the Centre’s response to their proposal for talks. “They have no other options,” he added.
Today’s meeting was attended by Shellen Konyak, Finance Kilonser (Minister), NSCN (Khango), Pongkhu, Vice President, NNC (Parent Body) along with other senior members.