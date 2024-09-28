Guwahati Heist: What Motivated Local Leaders and Fake Journalist to Commit Robbery?
The Guwahati city police have successfully cracked a significant robbery case involving two leaders of a local indigenous organization, a fake journalist, and a nominated candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Ward No. 44.
The group is linked to an armed robbery that occurred at a scrap dump in the Pamohi locality under the Gorchuk Police Station on the night of September 25.
The arrested individuals include Manoranjan Baruah from North Guwahati, who serves as the secretary of the indigenous organization and is a central committee member; Prasanta Kalita, a fake journalist, Dulal Dutta from Changsari, also a member of the same organization; and Kartik Kalita, the AAP-supported candidate for GMC Ward No. 44. One additional suspect remains at large.
Investigations revealed that the group, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, traveled to Morigaon in a vehicle with registration number AS 01 FM 2177 on the night of the incident. While returning, one of the accused, Pranjal, reportedly suggested they look for "people with money." This led them to a scrap dump, where they threatened the owner at gunpoint and stole a box of cash.
The owner promptly informed the police about the robbery. Subsequently, on Friday night, the police apprehended the four accused while another remains at large.
During the investigation, a magazine containing five bullets was recovered from the scene of the crime. Additionally, police recovered two factory-made pistols, one magazine, and four more rounds of bullets from the accused Pranjal Kalita. The vehicle used in the robbery has also been recovered by the city police.