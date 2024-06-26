Voting Underway for ULB Elections in Nagaland, 33% Seats Reserved for Women

Elections for the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in northeastern state Nagaland commenced on Wednesday morning. The elections are being conducted in three Municipal Councils - Dimapur, Kohima, and Mokokchung, and in 36 town councils. This is a historic moment for the state as it is the first time that 33 percent of seats are reserved for women.
According to the State Election Commissioner, 523 candidates are contesting in the ULB elections. Out of 670 nominations filed, four were rejected, 79 were withdrawn, 64 were declared uncontested, and certificates were issued, leaving 523 candidates in the fray.
The last ULB elections in Nagaland were held in 2004 without any reservations for women. Currently, six of the 19 wards in Kohima, eight of the 23 wards in Dimapur, and six of the 18 wards in Mokokchung are reserved for women candidates.
Kohima Municipal Ward 16, which includes Lerie, Lerie Chazou, New Reserve, and New Minister's Hill, is reserved for women candidates. Two women are competing for this ward: Helena Yepthomi from the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Ane-u Khaming from the National People's Party (NPP).
Nagaland state cabinet on April 26 gave its administrative approval for conduct of ULB elections in the state and put out an election schedule, and specifying the number of wards reserved for women on rotation as mandated by the Nagaland Municipal Act of 2023.