National Crisis Management Committee Reviews Situation in Flood-Hit Sikkim

The Cabinet Secretary assured the Government of Sikkim that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Secretary, M/o Power, Secretary, M/o Road Transport & Highways, Secretary, D/o Military Affairs, Secretary, D/o Telecommunications, Secretary, D/o Water Resources, RD & GR, Member Secretary, NDMA, CISC IDS, DG, IMD, DG, NDRF and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.