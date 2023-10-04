National Crisis Management Committee Reviews Situation in Flood-Hit Sikkim

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, reviewed the situation in northeastern state of Sikkim which has been ravaged by flash floods.
Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak attended the meeting virtually and apprised the committee about the latest situation in the state. He also briefed the committee about the efforts of the State government in carrying out relief and rescue measures.
The Home Secretary informed the Committee that the situation is being monitored by the Central Government at the highest level. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are monitoring the situation and all possible help is being extended.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed three teams and additional teams are on standby in Guwahati and Patna. Adequate number of teams and assets of Army and Air Force are being deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.
Reviewing relief and rescue measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Sikkim, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the evacuation of people stranded in tunnel of Chungthang dam and tourists may be taken up on priority basis.
He further observed that additional teams of NDRF should be deployed and connectivity of road, telecom and power must be restored in the shortest possible time.
The Cabinet Secretary assured the Government of Sikkim that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.
The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Secretary, M/o Power, Secretary, M/o Road Transport & Highways, Secretary, D/o Military Affairs, Secretary, D/o Telecommunications, Secretary, D/o Water Resources, RD & GR, Member Secretary, NDMA, CISC IDS, DG, IMD, DG, NDRF and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.