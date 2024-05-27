NE Braces for Varied Weather Phenomena: Latest Predictions Highlight Diverse Conditions Ahead

The northeastern region of India is forecasted to experience various weather phenomena in the coming hours, as per the latest meteorological predictions:
1. Squally Winds: Squally winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour, are expected at isolated places across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
2. Thunderstorms and Lightning: Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
3. Heavy Rainfall: Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with possibilities of extremely heavy rainfall, is anticipated at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
4. General Rainfall: Light to moderate rainfall is expected across most areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 24 hours.
The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy with intermittent spells of rain or thundershowers.
In Guwahati city, the maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 33°C, while minimum temperatures may drop to around 26°C.