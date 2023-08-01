NE India to Witness Above Normal Monthly Max Temperature in August: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that most parts of the Northeast region among several parts of the country will witness above-normal monthly maximum temperatures during the month of August.
The department in a release stated, “During August 2023, above normal monthly maximum temperatures are very likely over most parts of south Peninsula, east and northeast India, and many areas of western parts of northwest and central India. Normal to below normal maximum temperature is most likely over some areas of north peninsular India, east-central India and along the plains of Himalayas.”
The IMD further stated that the region is also likely to experience normal to above-normal rainfall during this month.
“During August 2023, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of subdivisions adjacent to/along the Himalayas, east-central India, and some parts of east and northeast India. Below normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of South Peninsula, and many parts of western parts of northwest and central India,” it states.
The release further said about the second half of southwest monsoon season (August to September period) stating that, “During the second half of the 2023 southwest monsoon season, normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of subdivisions adjacent to/ along the Himalayas, east-central India, and some parts of east and northeast India. Below normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of Peninsular India, and western parts of northwest and central India.”
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from August 1 to 4 while Arunachal Pradesh will experience the same from August 2 to 4.