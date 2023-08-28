NE under Rain Spell for 2nd Day, Heavy Showers on Cards in Assam, Meghalaya & Arunachal

The entire Northeastern region witnessed rains for the second consecutive day on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances the rains might intensify in the next 24 hours.
The IMD has issued orange alerts and yellow alerts for various districts as three weather systems that cause rain have occurred simultaneously over Assam and other parts of Northeast.
As per the IMD, from August 27 to 28, Assam and Meghalaya witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall, with Barpeta Average (18cm) and Manash NhXing (16cm), Mawsynram (15cm) district of rainfall.
Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh also experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, causing concerns in the region. Naharlagun recorded (10cm), Tuting recorded (9cm) and Namsai recorded (8cm) significant of rainfall.
NE’s Sikkim along with Sub-Himalayan and parts of West Bengal had also experienced isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from August 27 to 28. Rainfall recorded: Chengmari/Diana (32 cm), Neora (25 cm), Nagarkata (19 cm) and Murti (18 cm).
Meanwhile, parts of Tripura had experienced heavy rainfall since last night. Chhamonu recorded a significant (7cm) of rainfall.