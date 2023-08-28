North East

NE under Rain Spell for 2nd Day, Heavy Showers on Cards in Assam, Meghalaya & Arunachal

As per the IMD, from August 27 to 28, Assam and Meghalaya witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall, with Barpeta Average (18cm) and Manash NhXing (16cm), Mawsynram (15cm) of rainfall.