Nearly 100 Graziers Attend Chachin Grazing Festival in Arunachal's Tawang

The event culminated with a cultural programme that included performances by a local troupe, showcasing the rich pageantry of Monpa culture, followed by the felicitation of local graziers. The event was attended by nearly 100 graziers and their herd of yaks numbering more than 400, from the villages adjoining Tawang region including the Lamburdung village, whose graziers share a deep-rooted historical affinity towards the Chachin grazing ground and consider these grounds as a historical relic that were used for centuries by their forefathers and therefore, today, serve to provide an emotional window into their own culture and heritage.

The close support for the event provided by a joint effort of the Indian Army and the civil administration was greatly appreciated by the local graziers. The event also served to exhibit the significance of these grazing grounds for the local Monpa community and the zeal and enthusiasm displayed by the local graziers, many of whom traversed long distances with their herd to reach Chachin grazing ground, highlighted the primacy of these traditional grazing grounds as vital threads in the rich tapestry of Monpas.