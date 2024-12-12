NEHHDC and Pearl Academy Partner to Empower Northeast Artisans

In a groundbreaking move to empower artisans from Northeast India, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has joined hands with Pearl Academy to preserve and promote the region’s rich cultural and craft heritage.

This significant partnership was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by Brigadier Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd), Managing Director of NEHHDC, and Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy.

The MOU signing took place in New Delhi during the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, a vibrant three-day cultural festival celebrating the diversity of the eight northeastern states, inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 6, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam.

The festival, which ran until December 8, showcased the region’s traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices, drawing attention to its immense artistic and cultural potential.

Speaking at the event, Brigadier Singh highlighted the vast potential of Northeast India’s artisans, emphasizing that the partnership will open new opportunities for weavers and designers from the region. Under the mentorship of Pearl Academy’s top experts, artisans will have the chance to collaborate and innovate, positioning themselves for future success.

"Northeast India has immense potential; it’s just a matter of providing the right platform and exposure," said Brigadier Singh. "This collaboration will create opportunities for designers and entrepreneurs to flourish."

Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy, expressed excitement about the partnership, which she described as a legacy aimed at supporting crafts and artisans across India. "We are pleased to extend our support to Northeast India, not just to bring its crafts to the forefront in India, but also to take them global," she stated.

She emphasized that Pearl Academy’s collaborations with platforms like the Fashion Design Council of India and London Fashion Week would help elevate Northeast India’s crafts on international platforms.

NEHHDC, under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, has long been committed to advancing the crafts of the region by connecting artisans with potential markets, thereby enhancing their economic prospects and preserving their traditional skills.

Pearl Academy, a premier institution known for its expertise in Design, Fashion, Business, and Media education, is empowering creative minds through innovative programs that have significantly contributed to India’s creative industries.

As part of the collaboration, Pearl Academy has established the North East Cell (N.T.C.T - Nurturing Tradition. Crafting Tomorrow), a dynamic platform for innovation, collaboration, and empowerment.

The N.T.C.T Cell will serve as a hub for artisans to exchange knowledge, develop skills through workshops and mentorships, and expand market reach. The initiative will focus on empowering women, youth, and marginalized groups, while ensuring that the region’s traditional craftsmanship is preserved and modernized for a sustainable future.

This partnership between NEHHDC and Pearl Academy is set to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern design, opening new pathways for artisans from Northeast India while celebrating their unique cultural heritage.

Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to economically and culturally empower artisans, ensuring their future success while highlighting the diverse and rich heritage of Northeast India.