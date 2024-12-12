Assam Govt Aims to Complete 2 Lakh PMAY-G Houses by 2026

The Assam government has set an ambitious target to complete the construction of nearly 2 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) by 2026, according to Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Speaking to the media, Dass said, “Earlier our target was 20 lakh houses. Out of which we have already constructed 19.52 lakh houses. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us 1.72 lakh additional houses, and we have already completed the construction works of 10,000 houses.

"We hope that every eligible household in the state will get PMAY houses soon. Our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also told us that, if it is necessary, the Mukhya Mantri Awas Scheme will also be implemented,” he added.

Dass further highlighted that approximately 6 lakh people in the state are still waiting for houses. "We have received 1.72 lakh houses under PMAY-G but need 5 lakh more to meet the demand. If approved, every eligible household in the state will get a house," he said.

During CM Sarma’s tenure, Assam has completed the construction of 15 lakh houses, while an additional 4 lakh were built during the tenure of the previous government.

The state has also established 19 PMAY clusters, including India’s largest cluster in the Jaipur block of Dibrugarh district, featuring 115 houses. The cluster is equipped with solar power, roads, and an Amrit Sarovar, transforming it into a tourist attraction.

“We are committed to continuing these efforts. If more houses are sanctioned after 2026, we will ensure their timely completion,” Dass said.