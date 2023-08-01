NESO Delegation Visits Manipur; Likely to Meet Civil Society Organizations

A delegation of the North East Students’ Organization (NESO) arrived in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Tuesday afternoon to assess the ground situation in the violence-torn state.
According to sources, the 18-member NESO delegation will meet representatives of various civil society organizations of the state.
The team comprises the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Khasi Students' Union (KSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), Tripura Students' Federation (TSF), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU).
The NESO delegation would visit various districts and meet the cross section of people including Meitei and Kuki, inmates and displaced people and civil society organizations. The NESO team will also be visiting relief camps in both hills and the valley.
While speaking about their visit to the state, NESO Chairman Samuel B. Jyrwa said that they would facilitate efforts to establish lasting peace in the violence-affected state strengthening relationship between different communities of the region.
The delegation is also likely to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.