New Regional Party Of North East? Prominent Leaders Join Hands

Is a new political party of the Northeast on the horizon? A joint press conference in New Delhi today has signalled that this will be a reality very soon.

Attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma, TIPRA Motha Party Founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, former BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland Minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People’s Party Assam founder Daniel Langthasa, the joint press conference affirmed that there will be a singular political entity soon. This is for the first time leaders from various states of Northeast India have come together to give birth to a political entity that speaks for and represents the Northeast.

"We, leaders from different states of the North East, have come together today to make a collective and historic announcement, i.e. the coming together of various voices of our region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people", the joint statement signed by Mr. Sangma, Mr. Pradyot Manikya, Mr. Langthasa and Mr. Kikon read.

Describing the vision behind the exercise, the joint statement said that for too long, the younger generation leaders of North East have spoken about the same issues and concerns of the people of the region. However, because of the different platforms and political spaces they are engaged with, the strength of a united voice has been missing. "Our strength lies in unity, and it is time to give our people one collective voice"-the statement reads.

"Taking inspiration from the vision and legacy of great leaders who fought selflessly for the identity and development of our land, we have resolved to carry forward their ideals by coming together under a shared vision for the future of the North East. Today's announcement marks the first step towards building this common platform"--it further adds.

As of now, a committee will be formed to deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity.

