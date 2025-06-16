"Did No One Kill Nindu Langthasa?" A Son Reopens His Father’s Murder

On 4th June 2007, Nindu Langthasa, who was then the Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, was assassinated along with the Chief Executive Member, Purnendu Langthasa during an official trip to Langlai Hasnu village in Dehangi constituency of Dima Hasao district.

Almost two decades later, the investigation into the case brings no outcome. Bringing the culprits to book has remained far from reality. Recently, all the accused were acquitted.

Pratidin Time talked to Daniel Langthasa, the son of Nindu Langthasa and a former Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council. Daniel reminisced the trauma he had undergone and how the investigation went. After two decades of the failure of the process, the aggrieved family of Daniel looks forward to further legal persuasion.

‘When the news came, it shattered my world’…..

Recalling the trauma on getting the news of his father’s assassination, Daniel described—“I was a young engineering student in Guwahati at the time. When the news came, it shattered my world. I had to travel home with my sister who hadn’t yet heard the news. That journey from Guwahati to Haflong remains the longest and most haunting journey of my life. I had to hold in my grief and somehow find the strength to tell her the unspeakable.”

“When we neared our home and saw crowds of people streaming toward our house, I broke down. My sister confused and in shock, saw our father’s body and could not comprehend what was happening. She asked why we were putting flowers on him. That moment is etched into my soul”—an excruciating Daniel said.

For years, there was no real progress in the investigation

Sharing the investigation and the legal process of Nindu Langthasa, Daniel narrated—“ For years, there was no real progress in the investigation. It was handled in an extremely casual and negligent manner. Despite confessional statements, despite the case diary pointing toward political and militant collusion, no charge sheet was filed for 13 years.”

He continued—“It was only when I filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court in 2020 (WP(C) 517/2020) seeking either justice or transfer of the case to an independent agency like the CBI that the authorities moved. Under pressure, the Government of Assam filed Charge Sheet No.2/2020 in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Dima Hasao. But even then, the process was riddled with delays including waiting for prosecution sanctions, and unexplained inaction by the local police.”

“In the most recent outcome, all accused were acquitted. The court cited “lack of evidence” and “no eyewitnesses.” The statements of the accused who had earlier admitted to the crime were not given weight, possibly because many later turned hostile.”

Questioning the process Daniel said—“The public prosecutor in the case was recently made a nominated Member of the Autonomous Council by one of the accused Debolal Gorlosa who is now the Chief Executive Member of the same council. Both are members of the ruling BJP. Can any rational mind say this is not a conflict of interest? How do we ignore the fact that the accused continues to hold a position of power that allows him to influence witnesses, public officials, and prosecutors?”

Debolal Gorlosa, Mihir Barman and Niranjan Hojai

On being asked about the reason Daniel has flagged Mihir Barman, Niranjan Hojai and Debolal Gorlosa in his Facebook hinting their involvement and whether there is evidence of their involvement, he said—“ These are not personal accusations. These are facts based on the official case diary and charge sheet.

Mihir Barman, Niranjan Hojai and Debolal Gorlosa were known leaders of the DHD(J) at thetime. They were accused in the case and even publicly claimed responsibility for the killings in earlier media and statements. Later, they denied involvement in court, as expected.

My Facebook post simply echoes what is already documented in court records, case diaries, and political history. If people with such serious accusations against them can not only walk free but hold the highest offices in the district, what message are we giving to the people of Dima Hasao? That power erases truth?

“Let me end by saying this: My father’s death is not just a memory. It’s a mirror to what is broken in our system. And I will hold it up until we see it clearly.”—Daniel affirmed.

The Plan Ahead:

“I will appeal to a higher court. This is far from over”—Daniel emphasized.

“I will also explore every democratic route available be it seeking a CBI or NIA inquiry, approaching the Human Rights Commission, or mobilizing civil society.

But more than anything, I will continue telling the truth. My father’s story will not be buried in legal apathy and political manipulation. This is bigger than one case, this is about a justice system that fails when the accused are powerful.”

“We demand justice only when the accused are weak or convenient targets. But when those in power are accused, everyone becomes silent, the officials, media, even society. We are afraid of the powerful. That must change. That is what I want to fight”—Daniel added.

Why was Mr. Langthasa murdered? Was he fighting against corruption/militants or was he on any mission?

In the absence of any finding from the investigation process, the question that hovers in minds is why Mr. Nindu Langthsa was assassinated. Daniel has some reading on the matter. Expressing those Pratidin Time, he said—“ My father was a man of principles. He was strictly against corruption and opposed to the culture of greed and violence that had gripped the district at the time.”

Adding further, he commented—“He was also secular, fair-minded, and committed to peace. He was not officially mediating talks, but he was quietly working toward ending militancy in the district.”

Describing the militant activities around that time, Daniel said—“Around that time, the DHD group had split into two, the DHD(ceasefire) and DHD-J (Black Widow) and internal conflicts and turf wars were intensifying.”

“According to the case diary, there was a dangerous nexus between opposition political parties, particularly leaders from the BJP-ASDC alliance and the DHD-J militant outfit. Reports suggest that a deal worth ₹2 crore was struck between political leaders and the militant group in exchange for election support. The understanding, reportedly, was that if the alliance came to power, the CEM (Chief Executive Member) would be chosen by the militants.”

“My father, with his clean image and independent stand, clearly stood in the way.”—Daniel said.

Taking out a page from his memory, Daniel recalled the day of his father’s assassination—“The entire town, the district, mourned. My father wasn’t just a politician, he was a beloved community leader, a state-level footballer, a founder of youth and cultural clubs, someone people relied on across communities. He had integrity, compassion, and an unshakable sense of duty. These are rare qualities in public life and perhaps, that’s why he became a target.”