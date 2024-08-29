NF Railway Achieves Significant Milestones in Key Double Line Projects

The New Bongaigaon - Agthori via Rangiya Projectis spanning over a total distance of 142.97 km. The sections from New Bongaigaon-Sorbhog, Barpeta Road-Nalbari, and Baihata-Agthori sections covering a total of 102.77 kms, have been completed and has been made operational for train services.

The remaining sections between Sorbhog - Barpeta Road and between Nalbari-Baihata, totaling 40.20 km, are currently in advanced stage. Infact, the CRS inspection of the Sorbhog - Barpeta Road section is expected to be completed soon. These sections are on track to be commissioned within the current financial year, marking a significant milestone achievement in improving rail connectivity within the region.