NF Railway Achieves Significant Milestones in Key Double Line Projects

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway achieved significant progress in the construction of two of the Double Line Projects, namely, the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya Project and the New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara Project.
Once completed, the Double Line Projects will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the railway network for the zone, significantly reducing congestion, and ensuring faster and more reliable train services.
The New Bongaigaon - Agthori via Rangiya Projectis spanning over a total distance of 142.97 km. The sections from New Bongaigaon-Sorbhog, Barpeta Road-Nalbari, and Baihata-Agthori sections covering a total of 102.77 kms, have been completed and has been made operational for train services.
The remaining sections between Sorbhog - Barpeta Road and between Nalbari-Baihata, totaling 40.20 km, are currently in advanced stage. Infact, the CRS inspection of the Sorbhog - Barpeta Road section is expected to be completed soon. These sections are on track to be commissioned within the current financial year, marking a significant milestone achievement in improving rail connectivity within the region.
Additionally, NF Railway is also making steady progress on the New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara Double Line Project, which spans a total of 176 kms. The section from New Bongaigaon-Azara, covering a distance of 162.80 km, has been completed, and train services have commenced in this stretch.
Planning and extension of the final section betweenAzara-Kamakhya, extending over 13.20 kms, is under progress and is expected to be completed by the year 2027. This project is set to enhance the efficiency and capacity of rail services to the important Kamakhya junction, further bolstering the railway infrastructure in the region.