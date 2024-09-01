NF Railway Upgrades Langting Station Yard Turnout for Enhanced Safety
In a significant move aimed towards enhancing the operational efficiency and safety of train operations, the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has successfully replaced the existing 1 in 12 track turnout at the Langting yard located in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section with a safer 1 in 16 turnout set.
This marks a milestone achievement, as for the first time as such an upgradation has been adopted & implemented in the zone. In fact, following the success of this installation, plans are already in place to further replace 12 more turnouts with 1 in 16 turnout at the Lumding - Badarpur hills section under Lumding Division and the projects are all sanctioned and underway to be executed.
The previous 1 in 12 turnout (point 101) of Langting yard was laid on a 3.5-degree curve, resulting in a sharp curvature of the crossover at 7.5 degrees. This sharp curvature posed challenges in maintaining smooth train operations. By installing the 1 in 16 turnout, the resultant curvature has been significantly reduced to 5.73 degrees; thereby facilitating safer and more efficient train movement through the yard. The replacement process involved meticulous planning and execution, with multiple rounds of machine tamping conducted using MFI technology that further stabilizes the tracks and ensures optimal alignments.
NF Railway is committed towards continuous improvements and upgradation of its train connectivity infrastructure. The upgraded Langting yard is a testament to NFR’s dedication to adopt advanced technologies and practices ensuring high standards for railway operations thus minimizing the challenges of the existing layout.