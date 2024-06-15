NF Railway Extends Services of 2 Trains Benefitting South Tripura and Jorhat

Similarly, train no. 13174 (Sabroom - Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express will depart from Sabroom at 06:20 hours with effect from June 18 on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to reach Sealdah at 19:20 hours on every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

With this extension, passengers from the southernmost areas of Tripura will get direct connectivity to Kolkata.