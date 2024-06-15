NF Railway Extends Services of 2 Trains Benefitting South Tripura and Jorhat

Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of South Tripura and Jorhat district of Assam, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to extend the services of two trains.
Services of train no. 13173/13174 (Sealdah-Agartala-Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express from Agartala to Sabroom and train no. 15769/15770 (Alipurduar Junction-Lumding-Alipurduar Junction) Intercity Express from Lumding to Mariani has been extended with effect from June 16 (Sunday).
Train no. 13173 (Sealdah-Sabroom) Kanchanjungha Express will depart from Sealdah at 06:50 hours with effect from June 16 every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday to reach Sabroom at 20:00 hours on every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Monday respectively.
Similarly, train no. 13174 (Sabroom - Sealdah) Kanchanjungha Express will depart from Sabroom at 06:20 hours with effect from June 18 on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to reach Sealdah at 19:20 hours on every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday and Monday respectively.
With this extension, passengers from the southernmost areas of Tripura will get direct connectivity to Kolkata.
Train no. 15769 (Alipurduar Jn. - Mariani) Intercity Express will depart from Alipurduar Jn. at 03:45 hours with effect from June 16 on daily basis to reach Mariani at 20:00 hours on the same day. Similarly, train no. 15770 (Mariani - Alipurduar Jn.) Intercity Express will depart from Mariani at 09:15 hours with effect from June 17 on daily basis to reach Alipurduar Jn. at 00:50 hours on the next day.
This extension will further strengthen the existing rail connectivity of the Upper Assam areas with North Bengal, promoting economic activities in the region.
The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website, NTES and are also being notified in social media handles of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.